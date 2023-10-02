Safavid Tiles Soar For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES — A group of six Safavid cuerda seca pottery tiles, the largest measuring just 9½ inches square and dated to the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Century, was the surprise of the day at the Design for the Home & Garden sale at Andrew Jones Auctions on September 27. Estimated at just $5/8,000, the tiles saw interest from around the world, including the United States and Saudi Arabia. After an extensive bidding battle between phone and online bidders, the lot sold to a buyer in England who paid $212,500, including buyer’s premium. Proceeds from the sale of the lot will benefit the Cotsen Foundation for the Art of Teaching. Watch for an extensive sale review in an upcoming issue.