Sabercat Skull, More Than 5 Million Years Old, Takes $37,500 In Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- A fossil sabercat skull (Machairodus) sold for $37,500 at Ancient Objects on May 25. The firm said the skull, 10 inches wide and 13 inches long, had less than 10 percent restoration with massive original sabers.

The Machairodus, a genus of large machairodontine saber-toothed cats, lived during the late Miocene period and spread throughout Africa, Eurasia and North America. The present fossil could date anywhere from 23 to 5 million years old.

Watch for a review of the sale in a future issue.