Russum Gets $153,400 For Inscribed Copy Of Benjamin Franklin’s ‘Experiments & Observations’ - Antiques And The Arts Weekly



SUDLERSVILLE, MD. — On the weekend of October 8-9, Russum’s Furniture Auctioneers sold a collection of books and ephemera that had been in the Livezey and Firth families of Philadelphia and Maryland for 300 years. Thomas Livezey, a Quaker, owned and operated one the largest flour mills in the American colonies, a business began in 1747. Prior to the Revolutionary War, Livezey was active both in Philadelphia and state politics and socialized — and corresponded — with numerous civic leaders, including Benjamin Franklin, with whom he was quite friendly. Franklin inscribed a copy of the 1769 edition of his Experiments and Observations on Electricity, one of the most important scientific books of the Eighteenth Century, “To Mr Livezey From His Obliged Friend & Humble Servant, The Author.” It earned the top result in the sale: $153,400. The collection included several books printed by Franklin, pamphlets relating to war with Great Britain, hand-drawn survey maps, early newspapers, business records, gold coins, early currency and more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will run in an upcoming issue.