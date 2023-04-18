Russian Treasure Found At Clarke’s Spring Spectacular Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — The Spring Spectacular Estate Auction at Clarke Auction Gallery on April 16 brought more than 600 lots to the block, including a rare folio titled Russia’s Treasure of Diamonds and Precious Stones. The 1925 collection of four parts was published by the People’s Commissariat of Finances, Moscow, and its 102 plates were unbound as issued in the original wrappers. Surpassing all jewelry lots in the sale, the folio also more than quadrupled its $2/4,000 estimate to achieve $17,500. More to follow in an forthcoming issue.