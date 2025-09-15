Russian Tea Set Serves Coleman Collection’s Top Price - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle conducted the 211-lot auction of furniture and decorative arts from the collection of Lucille Coleman, a New York collector and philanthropist, on September 9. Marking the sale’s highest price at $30,720, including buyer’s premium, was a Russian silver-gilt and cloisonné enamel partial tea service by Gustav Klingert that passed its $15/25,000 estimate. Dated to 1892, the partial set included 12 tea glass holders, a covered sugar bowl and sugar tongs, all enameled with geometric motifs and scrolling foliage on a gilt stippled ground. The sugar bowl had a domed lid had with simulated ivory finial and was raised on a domed circular foot for a total height of 5½ inches. A more in-depth review of the sale will run in a future issue.