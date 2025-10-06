Russian Oil Transcends Estimate To Lead South Bay - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — South Bay Auctions kicked off the month of October with its Fine Art, Antiques, Modern Design & Sporting auction, which was conducted on the first of the month. The 211-lot sale featured items from estates and private collections, including the estate of Arthur C. and Barbara Westman Danto. Surpassing its $8,000 high estimate by nearly 10 times, “Stopping for Prayers,” an oil on canvas by Russian artist Richard Karlovic Zommer (1866-1939) earned the highest price of the sale at $80,000, including buyer’s premium. Signed in Cyrillic to the lower right, the work was unframed, with its canvas measuring 16 by 23¼ inches. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.