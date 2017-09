ESSEX, MD — Russell Stone (“Russ”) Harrington Jr, born on August 18, 1938, and actively engaged in antique toys since 1963, passed away on September 7 at age 79. He and his wife Sheila began collecting toys shortly after their marriage. It wasn’t long after that that Russ knew there was a need to be filled. He realized that he had a talent for repairing toys and banks. This provided a needed service and a source of extra revenue to buy toys. As his collection expanded, Russ realized another void needed filling – a reliable source for parts. So after buying out the patterns and castings of several predecessors, he established a new endeavor — replacement iron parts. At about the same time, and after 25 years as an electrical supervisor for Bethlehem Steel Corp., Russ decided to leave the steel mill behind and dedicate his full time and energy to the toy business.

After a number of years, trying to juggle the toy shows, repairs, parts business and retailing, Russ decided to turn the casting business over to his son, Michael, who had just graduated from college.

According to the Russ Harrington Antique Toys website, the inventory of patterns runs well into the thousands and the foundry operates five days a week.

Russ was a member of the Antique Toy Collectors of America (ATCA), Train Collectors Association and Mechanical Bank Collectors of America (MBCA). He served on the board of directors of both the MBCA and the ATCA, as well as chairing and serving on several committees within these clubs. He and his wife hosted conventions for these groups.

In addition to Sheila and Michael and Michael’s wife Patricia, Russ is survived by daughter Lisa Williams and her husband David. He was the loving grandfather of David Williams Jr and his wife Lisa., Allison Williams, Sydney Harrington and Sophie Harrington. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted at the family-owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home in Essex on September 12, with interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell’s name may be made to Middle River Volunteer Fire And Rescue Company, Inc., 1100 Wilson Point Rd, Middle River, MD 21220, or St Matthew Lutheran Church, 3620 Red Rose Farm Road, Baltimore, MD 21220.