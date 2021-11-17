Royal Telephone Tops Auction Team Breker’s Science, Technology & Mechanical Music Sale

KOELN, GERMANY – An Ericsson telephone, made for the Royal Castle in Oslo, Norway, was one of the top sellers at Auction Team Breker’s November 6 auction of Science, Technology, Mechanical Music and Fairground Works. Made by L.M. Ericsson in Stockholm, Sweden, around 1880, the walnut case had a marquetry inlaid writing desk with the Swedish-Norwegian coat of arms, a fishtail tin battery cover, an early and rare helical microphone, three part inductor and double bell and was in very good original condition. It brought $84,554, more than double its high estimate. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted from euros. For additional information, www.breker.com.