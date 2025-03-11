Q&A: Roy Braeger & Carlo Libaridian

Thomas Cornell, having owned Thos. Cornell Galleries for more than 25 years, conducted his final auction as owner and auctioneer on August 15, 2024. The Bellport, N.Y.-based auction house was bought by new co-owners Roy Braeger and Carlo Libaridian, who began conducting auctions under the name Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade in September of 2024. They introduced themselves and shared some of the changes they’ve made since stepping into their new roles.

Congratulations, Roy and Carlo, on becoming the new men in charge! Tell the readers a little bit about yourselves.

RB: I am a distinguished event designer and entrepreneur, best known for my innovative approach and keen eye for detail. As the founder of Roy Braeger Design, based in New York City, I’ve orchestrated a multitude of high-profile events, seamlessly blending creativity with precision. My portfolio encompasses collaborations with brands such as Ferrari, Microsoft, Lexus and HBO’s Veep, reflecting my versatility and commitment to excellence.

Expanding my entrepreneurial ventures, I became a co-owner of Cornell Auctions. This well-established auction house specializes in antiques, collectibles and midcentury items, serving clients from Manhattan to the Hamptons. Under my and my partner Carlo Libaridian’s leadership, the gallery has embraced technological advancements, enhancing the auction experience for both in-person and online participants.

My multifaceted career reflects a dedication to blending artistry with business acumen and my endeavors continue to enrich the cultural fabric of New York, offering exceptional experiences in both event design and the world of fine auctions.

CL: I am a seasoned professional in the luxury fashion and antiques industries. I began my career as a buyer for Neiman Marcus, a prestigious American department store known for high-end fashion and luxury items, and later served as CEO of Shopbop, a leading online fashion retailer, where I played a key role in shaping its growth and influence in the e-commerce space.

After my tenure at Shopbop, I transitioned into the antiques sector, founding Dorian Voyager, a company specializing in unique and rare collectibles. Currently, I am a partner at Cornell Auctions, where I continue to apply my expertise in curating and valuing fine antiques. On my Instagram profile, I’ve described myself as living “a life less linear” and proudly identify as “daddy” to both Dorian Voyager and Cornell, which reflects my deep personal and professional commitment to these ventures.

If you are able to share, how did the opportunity to manage Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade come about?

CL: Roy and I were frequent visitors to Bellport, drawn to its charm and vibrant community. Through a mutual friend, we connected and discovered a shared passion for antiques and curating unique pieces. This connection ultimately led me to become a partner at Cornell Auctions alongside Roy.

RB: I’ve brought in my expertise as the former owner of Roy Braeger Design, where I specialized in high-end interior design and curation. Together, Carlo and I apply our extensive experience in luxury fashion, e-commerce, interior design and antiques to the world of auctions and fine collectibles.

Now we’ve arrived at the question of the hour! We previously knew Cornell as Thos. Cornell Galleries Ltd. What inspired the name change?

RB: The business formerly known as Thos. Cornell Galleries has been rebranded as Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade. This name change reflects the company’s expanded vision, encompassing a broader range of auctions, fine objects and trade opportunities. While the new name signals growth and evolution, it continues to honor the business’s 25-year legacy, maintaining the reputation and expertise that clients and collectors have trusted for decades.

How have your first few auctions gone?

RB: Since taking over in September, our auctions have experienced remarkable success, achieving an impressive 30 percent growth with each auction. This consistent upward trend reflects our dedication to enhancing the auction experience, attracting new buyers and expanding our offerings.

I see that your social media presence is very strong. How have you utilized social media as a tool to grow your audience, and has it been effective?

RB: We truly enjoy curating our Instagram content, as it has become a key part of our brand’s identity. Not only has it driven increased sales, but it has also brought a sense of joy and authenticity to our auctions, perfectly aligning with our vision and aesthetic.

—Kiersten Busch