Route 32 Auctions Expands Footprint, Purchases Showtime Auctions

ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Kevin and Jill Parker, owners of Route 32 Auctions in Crawfordsville, Ind., announce the purchase of Showtime Auctions in Ann Arbor, Mich., from Mike and Lori Eckles. This merger will bring together two very prominent and successful auction companies, opening a new and vast field of antiques and collectibles to the public.

Mr. and Mrs. Parker started Route 32 Auctions in 2017 and have concentrated mostly on petroliana, automobilia, soda advertising and collectibles. They also recently purchased the Indy Antique Advertising Show, which is held in May and September at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Ind. This is also in conjunction with Gateway Gas which is held in Springfield, Ill., in February.

The Parkers said they were very excited to have Mike and Lori merge with the Route 32 team and continue their work in the auction industry. Mike has more than 50 years of auction experience. Lori brings exceptional customer service that was utilized during her 10 years of owning two Wendy’s franchises before joining Mike in 2004 in the auction business.

Mr. and Mrs. Eckles have held two premier auctions a year, representing more than 150 categories of antiques and collectibles. Mike said, “Teaming up with the Parkers is a dream come true for us. It will allow us to have more auctions each year, which will accommodate all of our collector friends and acquaintances.”

The first auction under the new merger will be conducted October 9-10 at the Route 32 Auctions facility in Crawfordsville. This will be followed up by a sale November 20-21. The 2021 auction schedule is looking to be busier than ever before, with auctions projected monthly. “As we are growing and bringing more auctions to the public, you will see a lot more advertising that will feature both Route 32 and Showtime Auction logos representing many different genres of antiques and collectibles,” the firm said.

For additional information, www.route32auctions.com or 765-307-7119.