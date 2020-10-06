Rougemont’s Cloud Table Floats High At Abell

LOS ANGELES – Bidders pushed contemporary artist/designer Guy De Rougemont’s (b 1935) “Nuage” or “Cloud” coffee table to $93,750 at Abell Auction’s October 18 sale.

Rougemont first created the design in the 1970s as a commission for decorator Henri Samuel, who had seen a line of cloud-shaped sculptures that Rougemont had produced in the late 1960s.

The Plexiglas and brass example at Abell was not illuminated, though Rougemont was known to include illumination in some of these designs. It had come to sale from the Gelbart Family Trust of Beverly Hills, Calif., and sold to an online bidder.

A sale review will appear in a future issue.