Rosebud Sled Slides To $14.75 Million Finish - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — On July 16, the second day of Heritage Auctions’ blockbuster Entertainment auction sessions taking place July 15-18, the sled famously known as Rosebud, from Orson Welles’ Hollywood classic masterpiece Citizen Kane, sold for a remarkable $14.75 million, including the buyer’s premium. The iconic prop has belonged to Gremlins director Joe Dante since 1984.

After Heritage’s 2024 sale of the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz for $32.5 million, this Rosebud is the second most-valuable piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.

The previous auction records for any of the screen-used Rosebud versions — only a few were produced for the 1941 production — are $60,500 sold to producer-director Steven Spielberg in 1982, and $233,000 to an anonymous buyer in 1996.

“I’ve had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades,” says Dante. “To see Rosebud find a new home — and make history in the process — is both surreal and deeply gratifying. It’s a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.”

