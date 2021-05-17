Rookwood Iris Vase Blooms For Treadway

CINCINNATI, OHIO – A 17-inch-high vase by Carl Schmidt for Rookwood Pottery sold for $62,500 at Treadway Gallery’s May 16 sale. The 1911 “Iris” vase featured an image of that flower in a celadon-white bloom, designed by Alfred Laurens Brennan. It had provenance to Sam and Faydelle Schott, Dr Ed Berger and M.A. Alexander. The firm called it “Uncrazed and incredibly clean. A large and beautiful example of Rookwood by one of the best artists that worked at Rookwood.”

Watch for a full review in a future issue.