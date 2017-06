SPRINGFIELD, VT. – Ronald F. Cimineri, 66, of Westminster, Vt., died suddenly on June 1, 2017, at Springfield Hospital.

Ron, son of Philomena and Pasquale Cimineri, was born in Lyons, N.Y., on September 20, 1950. He grew up in Clyde, N.Y., on his family’s dairy farm. He was a graduate of Clyde Central School and served in the US Army Reserves, Division 98. After working at Agway for many years, he pursued his passion for antiques and proudly owned Williams River Auctions.

He will be remembered for his extraordinary work ethic, being a devoted friend and his tremendous love for his children, grandchildren and family. He resided in Lyons and Southampton, Mass., before moving to Vermont.

Ron is survived by daughters Audra Phaneuf, and her husband Jeffrey, and Emily Cimineri, both of Westfield, Mass., and a son, Ryan Cimineri of Southampton. Ron’s greatest joy was being “Papa” to his seven beloved grandchildren, Kalin, Evan, Kyra, Mariah, Aliya, Carmine and Serena, whom he loved dearly. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Debra Cimineri of Clyde N.Y., companion Marcia Feulner, former spouse Deborah Sholly, dear friend Sharon Boccelli, and many friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Cimineri.

A memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will be Saturday, July 8, at 11 am, at the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 Route 5, in Westminster, followed by small reception.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org), or a charity of one’s choice.