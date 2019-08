MIDDLETOWN, CONN. — Ronald George Chambers, 88, of Higganum, a well-known and -regarded dealer of pewter in all its forms but especially American pewter, died on July 24 at Middlesex Hospital.

Ron was the husband of the late Janice (Ford) Chambers. He was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, the son of the late Charles D. Chambers Sr and Beatrice (Delano) Chambers. A veteran of the Korean War, Ron served with the US Navy. He had a long career with Pratt and Whitney as a product support manager and retired in the mid-1980s.

It was in retirement that Ron came to enjoy many years and many new friends dealing antiques and pewter. His shelves laden with pewter candle sticks, porringers, pitchers and more could be seen at such antiques shows as Rhinebeck, Wilton, Farmington and Wethersfield, among others.

In addition to his antiques expertise, he was also a member of the Plainfield Fife and Drum Corps before joining Lancraft Fife & Drum Corps, where he was a longtime member, playing the fife. Fellow dealer Joe Collins recalls that Ron got to travel to such places as Switzerland performing with the group.

Ron is survived by his son, Scott D. Chambers and his wife, Denise Muggleston, of Higganum; grandchildren, Kate (Shields) Collins and her husband, William, of Texas, John Shields of Middletown, and Andrew Chambers and his wife, Sarah, of Higganum; great grandchildren, Lillian and Tobias Chambers; sisters-in-law, Shirley Chambers and Nora Chambers. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Lynn (Chambers) and son-in-law, Thomas (Skip) Shields; brothers, Charles “Mickey” D. Chambers Jr, and Roger Chambers.

Funeral services were conducted August 3 at First Congregational Church in Cromwell. Burial will be at the convenience of his family at the State Veterans’ Cemetery, Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations in his memory to: First Congregational Church, PO Box 156, Cromwell, CT 06416, Middlesex Health Hospice Program, c/o Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or at www.middlesexhealth.org/donate, or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate. To share memories or express condolences online, visit www.biegafuneralhome.com Biega’s Funeral Home — Middletown, 3 Silver Street Middletown 06457 860-346-1055.