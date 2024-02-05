Roman Marble Tops Andrew Jones’ Design For The Home & Garden Auction

LOS ANGELES — On February 1, Andrew Jones Auctions conducted its sale of Design for the Home & Garden, including the Craig Wright Collection. Included among the 231 lots offered in the sale were designs from notable Los Angeles interior designer and antiques dealer Craig Wright’s personal collection, European antiquities, furniture and decorative arts. Leading the sale was a Roman Pavonazzo marble and porphyry veneered center table from Wright’s collection. According to the auction catalog, the circa First-Second Century table’s Pavonazzo base was originally for a labrum. The deep mauve “imperial porphyry” tabletop was veneered and had some minor losses, which could be said to add depth and character to the piece. Despite not having recorded provenance, the table achieved $32,500, including the buyer’s premium, exceeding the estimated $15/20,000. A more comprehensive review of the February 1 sale will be in an upcoming issue.