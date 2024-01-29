Roman Fish Mosaic Doubles Estimate For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s auction of Old Master and Nineteenth Century Paintings, Drawings and Prints and English & Continental Furniture and Decorative Arts was conducted on January 25. The sale consisted of property from The Manolovici Collection and the Collection of New York City Hostess Alice Mason among other prominent estates and collections. The leading lot was a circa Second or Third Century rectangular mosaic panel of a garland and fish, which achieved $44,800 with buyer’s premium — more than doubling its $15/20,000 estimate. The composition of the 61½-by-30¾-inch multicolored mosaic includes tiles in shades of brown, yellow and red, with the original tesserae set in a modern cement mix and metal frame for stability and presentation. Further review of this auction, as well as Doyle’s January 24 Fabergé & Vertu and English & Continental Silver auction, will be in an upcoming issue.