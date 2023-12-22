Roman Emperor Busts Top Anne Eisenhower Estate For Lark Mason

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — On December 19, Lark Mason Associates, selling on the iGavel platform, hosted “The Collection of Anne Eisenhower including Property from President and Mrs Dwight D. Eisenhower,” a nearly 300-lot sale of items that created a retrospective of the importance of the Eisenhower family. The exhibition and the talks that accompanied the sale focused on the legacy of the Eisenhower family shown in the Eisenhower Birthplace Historic Site in Denison, Texas, and serving veterans through Luke’s Wings, a nonprofit headed by Fletcher Gill (a Doud / Eisenhower family member) which transports veterans and their families at no cost for medical care. As a result of the sale, at least one veteran who is in hospice care is being connected with family members over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Lark Mason noted that many of the items in the sale were of very modest monetary value yet had important emotional value, with great appeal to American veterans who benefitted from the Eisenhower legacy. The top lot of the sale at $5,250, including buyer’s premium, was a pair of Twentieth Century Italian specimen marble busts of Roman emperors, 26½ inches tall, that had been acquired from Christie’s New York. The winning bidder was from Florida. More details and results from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.