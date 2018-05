HUDSON, N.Y. — A Roman carved torso of an athlete proved the winner at Stair Galleries’ April 28–29 sale. With provenance to the collections of Albert Gallatin and Mrs James Gallatin, interest quickly pushed bidding past the estimate ($10/15,000) and it closed at $150,000 from an international trader buyer who had flown in to attend the sale in person.

A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.