Rolex Watch Tops Fontaine’s American & European Timepieces Auction

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Fontaine’s Auction Gallery’s April 13 sale of American and European timepieces presented more than 450 lots of clocks and watches, spanning from the Eighteenth to the Twenty-First Century and sourced from primarily Northeast estates. The sale’s top lot, achieving $18,750 with the buyer’s premium, was a circa 2021 Rolex Yacht-Master II wristwatch. Made with Rolex’s proprietary alloys, 18K Everose Gold and Oystersteel, the 44-millimeter case had a white dial with a vibrant blue rotatable Ring Command bezel and was sold with its original box and papers. Additional results from this auction will be covered in an upcoming issue.