Rolex Watch Floats To $42,000 At Jones & Horan Horological Auction

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — On May 4, Jones & Horan conducted a webcast live-close auction of 425 lots with no reserves, no buyer’s premium and no sales tax. Featured were jewelry, wristwatches, pocket watches, coins and more. There were numerous Rolex sport models offered in the sale, and leading them, as well as the sale overall, was a Ref 6239 Floating Daytona, a ceramic Daytona in 18K gold with box and papers, which captured $42,000. Circa 1966, the watch featured an original stainless steel screw back Oyster case with polished steel tachymeter bezel with black painted highlights. Its riveted Oyster bracelet was signed Rolex USA, and it had an original black panda dial with floating Daytona below the 12. More highlights from this sale will be discussed in a later review.