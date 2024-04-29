Rolex Watch Earns Top Spot For Amelia Jeffers

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Amelia Jeffers’ two-day spring warehouse auction was conducted on April 26 and 27, and included fine and decorative furnishings, art, silver, jewelry, sports memorabilia, automotive collectibles and pinball machines. Out of nearly 1,000 lots offered, a Rolex GMT-Master wristwatch earned the sale’s highest price — $22,500 with buyer’s premium. The late Twentieth Century self-winding Swiss watch was on an 18K yellow gold Jubilee bracelet and its black dial was marked “Tiffany & Co.” The now-discontinued watch was paired with its original Rolex wood-lined leather box and pamphlet and sold to an international online bidder new to the auction house. A more comprehensive look at the sale’s top results will be in a forthcoming issue.