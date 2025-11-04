Roland’s Contemporary & Decorative Art Are Top-Notch - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY conducted its October 2025 Estate Sale on the 18th of the month, which offered just under 750 lots of contemporary and modern art, alongside a selection of fine decorative arts, consigned from various prominent estates.

Always popular with bidders at Roland, the contemporary art category once again had some of the highest prices of the sale. Earning top-lot status was an oil on canvas by Robert Natkin titled “Intimate Lightening Red.” Done in 1971 and including the artist’s signature, the painting was accompanied by an appraisal from David Findlay Junior Incorporated and sold for $35,750.

The Natkin painting was followed by an Art Nouveau white marble figural sculpture of a fairy in flight by Dante Zoi, which was cataloged as “rare.” The fairy was positioned over a cloud-surrounded sphere decorated with astrological markings and a cherub with butterflies. Signed “D. Zoi Firenze” and consigned from a Kings Point, N.Y., estate, the 55-inch-tall statue flew to $19,500.

Another oil on canvas which was previously sold in Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern Paintings, Drawings and Sculpture Sale on February 18, 1988, also excelled. “Paysage,” otherwise known as “Landscape,” by Jean Metzinger (French, 1883-1956) was an Impressionist work done in the early Twentieth Century and housed in a parcel gilt Heydenryk frame; it made $18,200.

Also of note were an 1897 Art Nouveau railroad poster with polychrome and argentone detailing titled “Monaco – Mount Carlo,” by Alphonse Mucha (French, 1860-1939) and printed by Champenois Imprimeur-Éditeur, Paris ($10,400) and “Persian Still Life” by Martiros Saryan (Armenian, 1880-1972), a tempera on canvas done in 1913 depicting flowers at a table and housed in a gilt and carved frame ($7,800).

Fine jewelry also had a good showing, with a Yvel baroque pearl, cognac diamond and 18K yellow gold necklace and day/night earring set selling for the category’s highest price — $13,000. The necklace was comprised of 17 baroque pearls in tones of cream, yellow, gold, caramel and brown, which alternated with the pave-set cognac-colored round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Always of interest to bidders are Louis Vuitton steamer trunks, an example of which sold for $4,875 during the sale. It was made circa 1900 and featured the “LV” monogram canvas on its exterior and a diamond-form patterned fabric on its interior.

A Marx Eugene Clauss hand-painted porcelain jewelry or trinket box in the Louis XV style, French, late Nineteenth Century, depicting maidens with musicians in a landscape sold for $2,210, while a Regence bronze Dore and Crystal Palatial chandelier from the Nineteenth Century with a crown form canopy, wheat decoration and 12 girandole arms — six with a griffin decoration — lit up for $5,200.

An additional highlight was a KPM Porcelain Plaque by Wilhelm Kray, titled “Psyche am Meere.” Made in Germany in the mid Nineteenth Century the work was signed and titled lower right and was consigned from a Kings Point, N.Y., estate; it was raised to $4,225.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.