GLEN COVE, N.Y. – Nearly 400 lots crossed the block at Roland Auctions on June 10, led by a five-piece Napoleon III dore bronze and Sevres clock garniture that realized $7,680. The late Nineteenth Century garniture was exceptionally large – five pieces where typically three are made – and the clock had a movement stamped “J. Lefebvre Fils, Paris.” The auction was the first of two sales of Milan, Italy, dealer, Albert Yagoubzadeh and featured furniture, decorative smalls in glass, ceramic and silver, rugs, antiquities, jewelry and fine art. According to a representative for the firm, it was first time the Long Island auction house has “offered a dealer the opportunity to sell their inventory in one specialized auction. There were two winners here, the customers were able to buy beautiful pieces at a substantial discount to their original prices and Albert, who was able to start the process of selling his collection of hundreds of items.”

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.