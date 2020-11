SARASOTA, FLA. – Andrew Ford, auctioneer and owner of Sarasota Estate Auction, offered a trove of American and European art at his two-day November 14-15 auction. The sale headlined fine art by listed American and European artists, including works by Jane Peterson, Hayley Lever, Hudson River School artist James McDougal Park and many European artists. The top price of $51,000 was achieved for an Ivan Aivazovsky (Russian, 1817-1900) oil on canvas of a roiling seascape. Though the sale had been originally planned as a one-day event, “We have had such a large volume of great art and antiques offered we had to make this a two-day sale in order to give the proper showcase to all the wonderful pieces we had to sell,” Ford said. Watch for a complete review in a later issue.