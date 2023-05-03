Roger Miles Rose, Doctor & Folk Art Collector, 91 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. — We mourn the passing of Roger Miles Rose, distinguished physician, medical litigation consultant and Navy veteran. He passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 91.

Roger was born on September 25, 1931 to the late Ben Henry Rose and Rose Marie Rose. After graduating from Horace Mann, Yale and NYU School of Medicine, he proudly served his country as a physician in the US Navy. He went on to pursue a successful career in medicine and was an invaluable mentor to many at NYU and Lenox Hill hospitals.

But Roger was more than just a talented doctor. He had a zest for life, fine wine and travel (especially to find the next piece of folk art to add to his collection). His home-cooked meals would have landed him a four-star Michelin rating. This coupled with his sharp wit and an irreverent sense of humor, endeared him to all who knew him. Roger was a loving husband to his wife of nearly 50 years, Alyce Rose. He had two children, Maura Rose and Brett Rose, who were his pride and joy. Roger was also blessed with a beautiful granddaughter, Una, whom he adored and cherished.

Roger will be deeply missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the countless lives he touched throughout his career. A memorial will be held to celebrate his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his memory to OpenGate, a community serving the disabled, www.opengate.com.

Submitted by the family.