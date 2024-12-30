Roesen Still Lifes Are Rosy For Roan

COGAN STATION, PENN. — Central Pennsylvania antiquers know to watch Roan Auctioneers & Appraisers for the firm’s annual Pre-Christmas Auction, and the 2024 edition — conducted over two days December 20-21 — presented bidders with 778 lots of fine and decorative art, jewelry and collectibles to vet as possible last-minute holiday gifts. Blooming above all other lots — and selling for $88,000 — was a pair of still life paintings by German-American artist, Severin Roesen (1816-1872). The two compositions were both painted in oil on wood panel and similar in content: one depicted fruits and nuts, the other showed flowers and a bird’s nest with eggs. According to Amanda Roan, the paintings came from a Williamsport, Penn., collection since they were acquired from the artist and they were purchased by another private collector from Williamsport. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.