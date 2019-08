NANTUCKET ISLAND, MASS. — Two of the top three lots at Rafael Osona’s August 3 Americana, Fine Art & Marine Auction were scrimshaw teeth, with the leading lot in the sale a tooth engraved by William Lewis Roderick, circa 1847–56, that depicted an active whaling scene. Bidding on the tooth opened at the low estimate — $50,000 — and it received six bids before closing for $75,640. The second highest price paid for a scrimshaw lot was $45,750, going to a pair of teeth from the Patriotic Wax Engraver, circa 1840. Watch for an extensive sale review in a future issue.