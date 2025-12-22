Rococo Steinway Piano Was Music To Roland Bidders’ Ears

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Of the 651 lots offered at Roland NY’s December 2025 Holiday Estates Sale conducted on the 13th, a Steinway & Sons Dutch Rococo parquetry inlaid and carved piano with bench took the highest price at $19,500, including premium. Made circa 1948, the piano was a Model O and, despite some small condition issues, sold well above its $10/15,000 estimate. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.