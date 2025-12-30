Rocking & Rolling With Red Baron Antiques - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett

ROSWELL, GA. — The Holiday Rock n’ Roll Auction at Red Baron Antiques was conducted via LiveAuctioneers on December 13, offering an eclectic showcase of antique and vintage lots from celebrity estates such as that of Sammie Davis, Jr, luxury automotive manufacturers, rare geological specimens and more. Its top lots were a cross section of these categories.

The auction’s crown jewel was a full-size Wurlitzer 1100 jukebox that topped its sales at $6,563. Nicknamed “the Bullet” for its unusual shape, this jukebox was produced between 1947 and 1949 and showed the transition from Art Deco design to atomic age aesthetics in the post-war era. The jukebox was one of the first major domestic goods made when factories were converting from wartime production and its shape is even compared to fighter plane turrets. Red Baron’s example included the Rhino classic rock song collection, and the records were readily visible while playing, accompanied by colored lights and mirrored panels to display the jukebox inner mechanizations, a key innovation of the Wurlitzer 1100.

Luxury vehicle enthusiasts lit up two bidding pools for oversized neon signs from certified Porsche dealerships. The larger sign took second place in the overall auction, measuring 52 by 36 inches and achieving $3,750; the smaller sign achieved $625. These were the only Porsche-related lots offered, so it’s no wonder that they found such favor with buyers.

The auction’s only musical instrument was a rare Vincent Bach Stradivarius trumpet in great working condition that sold for $2,375. Formerly used in a US Army marching band, it was manufactured in New York City circa 1922-53, a highly desirable era for collectors. The trumpet retained its mother-of-pearl keys, original faux-alligator case and case cover.

Bidders in search of more traditional antiques were also well served. The highest price in this category was won by an “American Beauty No. 25” fully-restored cast-iron parlor stove at $1,375. Not only was the stove in working condition, its chrome surfaces were recently resurfaced and the interior converted for gas heat. Made by A.B. Stoveworks in Erie, Penn., the stove showed a patent dating May 15, 1900.

Fantastical window displays continue to be a major part of the holiday season, and a pair of animated dolls contemporary to the cast iron stove might be coming out of retirement this Christmas. The dolls were most likely made in Germany, showing bisque faces and retaining their original wedding-themed outfits. Despite some discoloration and wear on their clothing, they were in good overall condition and sold together for $500.

Nearly half of the auction’s lots were devoted to mineral specimens of varying size, shape and quality. The largest of these was also the most expensive at $875: an amethyst geode that measured 23 inches high, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Geodes like this are sometimes broken up to sell smaller crystal chunks, but their intact sculptural quality is also highly desirable. Other high-ranking examples included a large turquoise nugget, a citrine tower and a tangerine quartz crystal cluster that were all bid to $500 each.

The auction also presented a small collection of Hindu sculptures that performed well. The first of these in price was a carved marble statue of Nandi, the god Shiva’s sacred bull companion and main form of transportation. Shiva’s spiritual domain is vast, including destruction and renewal as well as the arts and yoga. Not quite the size of a full-grown bull, its size was still significant at 31 inches high, 18 inches wide and 40 inches in length, and was proportional to its final price of $688. Another large and significant image of the god Krishna was carved from a solid piece of jade, made even more remarkable by its 31-inch height. Here Krishna is depicted standing on a lotus flower and playing a flute, representing unity among all living beings, the appreciation of simple pleasures and the human heart’s capacity to create love like music. This too was sold for $688.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as posted by the auction house. Red Baron Antiques’ next auction and date to be announced. For information, 770-640-4604 or www.rbantiques.com.