NEW YORK CITY — The collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, which is being conducted across six live sales and a two-week online sale by Christie’s New York, started the evening of May 8 with 43 lots of Impressionist works. By the end of the evening, all lots in the session had sold, seven artist records had been set, and the session totaled more than $646 million. Heading the sale was Picasso’s “Fillette à la corbeille fleurie,” which realized $115,000,000. Prices include buyer’s premium.

A more extensive review of all sessions of the Rockefeller collection will be featured in a future issue.