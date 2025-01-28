Rock Solid Support At Granite State Antiques

By Z.G. Burnett

MILFORD, N.H. — Nothing gets a local multi-dealer market down, especially in New Hampshire. Following significant snowfall the previous day, a few cancellations due to a norovirus spike and the near-constant threat of a punishing common cold, Granite State Antique Shows (GSAS) opened its doors to customers on Sunday, January 12. Proprietors Deb Lerner and Rick Martin have been carrying the banner since the Milford Antiques Show at the nearby Hampshire Hills Athletic Club closed its doors last year. Such a transition is always tricky, but their new biweekly venture is enthusiastically supported by a hardy crew of dealers from all over New England.

One such duo was father and son Mike and Alex Wheeler from Bow, N.H., whose booth was stocked with vintage lamps, metal fireplace fixtures and other goods. This pair represented three generations of the business, started by Mike’s father in the 1950s, who specialized in metal burnishing. He recalled driving from New York State through New England’s backroads during his childhood, stopping into all the little shops that used to pepper the map. Although these are long gone, the Wheelers see markets like Granite State Antiques Show as a new way to continue that tradition.

Most booths have so much to look at that buyers will often be pulled in by one thing and then immediately get distracted by another. Such was the case with a curious faux mount of a tiger’s head entirely covered with colorful string. “Someone just had fun doing it,” said Sherman, a Dudley, Mass., dealer. Behind him sat a bald eagle sculpture that appeared as chalkware, but upon further inspection the material was difficult to determine. The eagle was light, but painted heavily, and Sherman was not willing to chip some off to solve the mystery. We understand.

The mysteries continued with Sherman’s booth neighbor, Bobby Palmerino of Worcester, Mass., who showed a collection of automotive tools and parts. One object looked like a planer with a figural duck handle, marked “#2,” with two deep grooves in the duck’s back, yet had no blade on the bottom of its block. This was Palmerino’s first time at GSAS and he was “happy to be here.”

Equally eye-catching was the display from Coco’s Jewels, a local dealer who is regularly found at Brimfield and other nearby markets. Their trays covered three tables and were sorted by material and type. As brooches are currently trending, more minimalist fashionistas may prefer tie pins to adorn their lapels. Coco offered a number of these tiny treasures of all makes and dates. Next to these were delicate, mostly gold and gold tone brooches.

Another collecting focus that’s been picking up traction with younger generations is fragrance, and those with their original bottles and boxes are especially coveted. Stephen Cyr, Andover, Mass., found an unused, vintage boxed bottle of Shalimar, the signature scent of Guerlain Paris, at an estate sale. Cyr, a longtime subscriber of Antiques and The Arts Weekly, was “doing well” and spoke highly of the show’s core group of dealers who have been showing at GSAS.

The Milford Antiques Show was only one of the mainstay markets to shutter last year; dealers from the nearby Hollis Flea Market also needed to find new berths. New Hampshire dealer and Hollis regular Meryl consistently set up one of the most recognizable booths on the corner of the market’s long aisles, and she replicated the same theme at GSAS. Meryl specializes in antique children’s toys and clothing, turquoise and costume jewelry, as well as other vintage home furnishings. She’s been with GSAS for about a year, and was happy to report business had been going well.

Larger objects were also offered, such as a pair of tea chests from Jim of Falmouth, Mass. The chests were once property of The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) and retained much of their original paint, but were still appropriately aged as they were likely built between 1880 and 1910. A&P was once the largest grocery chain in the US and the largest American retailer; founded in 1859, it closed its last locations in 2015. Though there are more effective ways of storing tea these days, the chests could still be used for containing kindling for a fireplace, walking sticks or anything else scattered across your living room when company is coming.

Swinging Bridge Auction, represented by David and Lori Baillargeon, Huntington, Mass., showed a varied selection, including a small but striking make-do cabinet. Seemingly made from different parts of other furniture, it was decorated with carved appliques. Inside were two mounted, woven ribbons, and Lori guessed that it may have been used for displaying medals. David brought our attention to a rare stereoview of “Curley, sole survivor of the Custer Massacre.” Ashishishe, known as Curley, was a Crow scout who left Lieutenant Colonel George Custer’s company before they entered the field at the Battle of Little Bighorn, June 25-26, 1876, a decisive victory for the Lakota Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho forces against the encroaching colonization of their ancestral lands. Curley was instrumental in reconstructing the battle, yet his eyewitness account is still under scrutiny by scholars in this field.

The Humane Society for Greater Nashua (HSGN) has been diversifying their fundraising strategies, including vintage and antiques dealing. Their offerings occupied two booths, and volunteers explained that HSGN has others at multi-dealer shops in the area, hosts community yard sales and has its own eBay for Charity shop named Rescued Treasures. The best part is that all profits from these sales go directly to helping animals in need. Their display ranged from a True Pink Anchorglass set of cups, saucers and cake plates, dated 1955, complete with its original box, to a midcentury painted leather shield from the Maasai tribe of Kenya.

One of the most valuable objects in the show was a scrimshaw whale’s tooth displayed by Estate Sales of Vermont, Colchester, Vt., that was attributed to the Locket Engraver or Locket Artisan, named so for their carvings of a dark-haired young lady holding and staring intently at a locket. Known for fine lines and dark pigments, most of the artist’s work is dated circa 1840.

The motif varies slightly from tooth to tooth, changing the woman’s accessories and sometimes her name; this subject was christened “Julia.” On the reverse of these are often two ships, in this case — the Fanny and John Adams.

Granite State Antique Shows is at 185 Elm Street, open every other Sunday. Its next market is on February 9. For information, 603-506-9848 or www.gsashows.com.