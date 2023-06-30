Roche Doll & Castle Sweeps Wiederseim’s Summer Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Wiederseim Associates brought 500 lots to auction for its Fun Summer Sale! on June 28, including a large collection of Lynn & Michael Roche dolls and doll accessories. The best-selling of these, and of the entire auction was “Esme with a Fairy Castle,” which achieved a magical $16,250 against its $500/600 estimate. The artist doll was one of only ten made in 2006, with a porcelain head, hands and articulated wood body. Her handmade wooden castle included a fairy doll with its own chair. Price quoted with buyer’s premium, more on this and other winning lots to follow.