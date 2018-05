JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — Robert Victor Ruggiero, 72, of Jensen Beach, died March 19 at his home.

A fine art appraiser, auctioneer, lecturer and collector, Bob was a consultant to banks, museums, law firms and private collections. Bob was a 28-year member of the Appraisers’ Association of America, and he was a mentor to youth.

Born in Bronxville, N.Y., he recently moved to Jensen Beach. He and his wife Dianne established Fines Creek Farm in Clyde, N.C., their home for 28 years.

Bob attended the Hill School in Pottstown, Penn., and graduated from Staples High School in Westport, Conn. He then graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania, in 1968, earning a BS in economics and marketing.

He owned and operated Fairfield County Estate Liquidators in Connecticut, Appraisal and Fine Arts Associates and was the southeastern regional director of Sotheby’s in Palm Beach from 1982 to 1992, later becoming a consultant there. Bob then founded Ruggiero & Associates, an online auction company, which he operated for 26 years. Most recently he was a trusts and estates specialist with Brunk Auctions in Asheville, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Victor Ruggiero and Muriel Beckman Ruggiero.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne of Jensen Beach; his children, Dana Ruggiero of Lambertville, N.J,; Ryan Ruggiero of Tigard, Ore.; Ben Ruggiero of River Forest, Ill.; Bob Ruggiero Jr of Jensen Beach; Megan Barbeau of Southfield, Mass.; Alexandra Martin of North Oxford, Mass.; and Jennifer Crass of Greenville, S.C.; his brother, Richard Ruggiero of Beaufort, S.C.; his grandchildren, Mason, Stella, Noah, Beck, Sloan, Danielle, Ashley, Emily, Zachary, Katelyn, Colton, Pearl and Sylvia; and two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Arabel.

His family will hold a Celebration of His Life on his 73rd birthday, Friday, November 23, 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

An online guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.