Robert Longo’s Sharply Dressed ‘Rick’ Leads Sloans & Kenyon Sale

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Robert Longo (b 1953), the American artist best known for his photorealistic drawings of jumping figures, sharks, tigers and guns, got the attention of bidders on the second day of Sloans & Kenyon’s February 10-11 auction. “Rick,” 1994, artwork from his “Men in the Cities” series, sold for $22,594 to an online buyer. Pencil signed, dated and numbered, the limited edition original lithograph on Arches paper numbered 44 of an edition of 170, was published by Greenpeace (New York) and measured 46 by 30 inches. Longo came to prominence in the early 1980s with his “Men in the Cities” series — a sequence of large-scale drawings depicting formally dressed men and women in contorted poses. Many of these drawings were used in advertising, album covers and other forms of commercial art throughout that decade.

The overall sale featured Americana, antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, jewelry, silver, decorative arts and more and will be further reviewed in an upcoming issue.