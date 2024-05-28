Robert Joseph Jameson, Antiques Dealer & Luthier, 75

Submitted by the family

BOXFORD, MASS. — Robert Joseph Jameson passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, due to complications of cardiac surgery, surrounded by his loving family.

Born April 20, 1949, and raised in East Boston, Mass., by his parents Walter J. Jameson and Lucille Jameson (née Ventresca), Bob was an honorable veteran of the US Coast Guard. He lived for many years in Saugus, Mass., and resided for the last 25 years of his life in Boxford.

Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years, Kathie (Kathleen) Jameson.

Most excellent father to his three adoring daughters, Bob leaves behind his daughter Jennifer Jameson Rathkamp and husband Jeffrey Rathkamp of Boxford, daughter Kristen Malcolm and husband Joseph Malcolm of Saugus, and daughter Shannon Groppi and husband Kenneth Groppi of Wakefield, Mass.

Bob spoke frequently with joy about his seven grandchildren; Ryan and Ethan Malcolm, Olivia, Tatum and Teagan Webb, and last but certainly not least, Benjamin and Kate Rathkamp, all of whom he was always so proud.

Bob leaves his cherished brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Sharon Fitzgerald of Texas, and loving nieces, Bridgett Pelosi and partner Nick Araujo of Brighton, Mass., Julie Beale and husband Matt Beal and grandnephew Miles of Dallas, Texas, Lauren Fitzgerald and partner Tym Lang of San Francisco.

He also leaves behind his closest, life-long, and dearest friends, Bob Lane, Larry Cavalieri, Kevin Tuttle and Russ Felt.

Bob was predeceased by his best friend, his younger brother Dennis A. Jameson of East Boston, adoring sister-in-law Loretta Pelosi of East Boston, brother-in-law Lester Francis Fitzgerald, formerly of San Diego, Calif., and sister-in-law Beth Fitzgerald.

Bob was a dedicated antique dealer and luthier for more than 50 years, beginning at his workshop at 95 Lincoln Ave in Saugus, and at Canal Street in Salem, Mass. He, along with his former business partner and friend Marla Siegel, ran their antique shop at 108 Washington Street in Marblehead, Mass., up until 1999, at which time he moved to internet sales, and sales at Todd Farm, in Rowley, Mass.

During his life-long career in the business, he amassed a vast knowledge of the many things he dealt with and was respected for his authority and expertise in so many differing fields, including antiques, musical instruments and fly fishing.

He was the best of husbands, the best of brothers, the best of fathers, the best of “Papas,” the best of friends and the best of neighbors. He was, simply, the best.

We so loved you and always will, we so miss you and always will, rest in peace sweetheart.

The Celebration of Life date is to be determined, updates regarding date, time and place will be posted on www.magrathfuneralhome.com.