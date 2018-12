We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Robert J. Perry, an Orchard Park, N.Y., antiques dealer beloved by his family and colleagues in the trade and known for early Americana, folk art, paintings, painted furniture and textiles at many antiques shows.

Bob, 54, passed away on December 7 of a heart attack at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lombardo Funeral Home in Orchard Park. Visitation will be at Lombardo Funeral Home on Monday, December 17, from 3 to 7 pm. Mass will be on Tuesday, December 18, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15 am. Lombardo Funeral Home is at 3060 Abbott Road (between Willet & Lake Avenue) Orchard Park, NY 14127; 716-823-4812 or www.lombardofuneralhome.com, where condolences may be posted online. Our Lady of Victory Basilica is at 767 Ridge Road, Buffalo, NY 14218.

Antiques and The Arts Weekly will publish a longer obituary in an upcoming issue.