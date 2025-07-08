Robert Houston Collection Soars For Freedom - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — The Robert F. Houston collection of Sideshow, Oddities, Wild West, Barnum, Magic and Carnival memorabilia was offered by Freedom Auction Company on June 21. The auction was a rousing success, selling 1,100 lots over the course of 14 hours with a 99 percent sell-through rate. More than 12,000 registered bidders from 34 countries participated in the auction.

The highest grossing lot was a collection of Sideshow Giant Rings, offered in several lots and topping out at $20,750. Tom Thumb’s original wardrobe with provenance shined at $11,875. Several original posters received top billing, with a French Barnum & Bailey Sideshow panel bringing $8,750 followed by 101 Ranch’s Little Sure Shot poster at $5,000. Other paper and photograph items included an original 1838 letter by Chang and Eng, The Siamese Twins, which made $5,625, and an original 1934 Edward J. Kelty photograph of the Hagenbeck-Wallace Sideshow at $4,060.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Freedom Auction Company will offer yet another installment from the Houston collection, titled The Circus On Paper, later this year. For information, 941- 725-2166 or www.circusauctions.com.