Robert Henri’s Irish Cottages Scene Leads Cox Gallery’s Collectors Exchange Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLOW, N.Y. — Robert Henri’s (1865-1929) “Cottages –County Mayo, Ireland,” circa 1910, with a bird’s-eye impression of cottages in a lush countryside, took top honors at James Cox Gallery’s Collectors Exchange fine art auction on December 11. It sold for $18,250, nearly twice its high estimate. At 12½ by 16 inches and signed lower right, it was initialed “M. H.” for Henri’s wife Marjorie lower right. Henri, an American painter and teacher and one of the organizers of a landmark show titled “The Eight” (after the eight painters displaying their works) at the Macbeth Galleries in New York, made several trips to Ireland’s western coast and rented Corrymore House near Dooagh, a small village on Achill Island. The online-only, no-reserve sale offered 200 pieces from three private collections and five estates with significant artwork in all media, including Eighteenth, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century American and European art. A further review to come will present additional highlights.