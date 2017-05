NEW YORK CITY — At Heritage Auctions’ premiere Platinum Night evening comic book and art sale, Robert Crumb’s beloved, furry, devious and oftentimes sexual feline friend, Fritz The Cat, found his way to the top of the block amid spirited bidding to sell for an impressive $717,000. The original art cover was from a collection of stories first published by Ballantine in October, 1969. Originating in Crumb’s teenage years through observance of his family’s cat, Fritz would go on to employ an adventurous spirit that would ultimately land him on the Hollywood big screen through an adaptation by Ralph Bakshi, becoming the first X-rated animated feature film in the United States. The work is considered to be an icon of the Underground Comix movement that took place from 1968-1975. Of the five highest lots in the sale, Crumb’s work took three, with a complete and original 4-page story of “The People’s Comics” bringing $191,200 and an original art page of “Keep On Truckin'” achieving $191,200 as well.

Stepping in at the second highest lot in the sale was a near mint Suspense Comics #3 Mile High Pedigree copy, with cover art featuring Nazi bondage and all, settling down at $262,000.

Watch for a complete report on this sale in a future edition.