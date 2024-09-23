‘River Landscape With Cows’ Exceeds Estimate At Carlsen Gallery

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — An oil on canvas painting by Julie Hart Beers (1835-1913), “River Landscape With Cows,” measuring 66½ by 20 inches, sold way past its estimate of $1,5/3,000, finishing at $23,750, including buyer’s premium, at Carlsen Gallery on September 22. The painting sold to an East Coast gallery, bidding on LiveAuctioneers, said Abby Carlsen, the firm’s co-owner. According to American Art Gallery’s website, Julie Hart Beers Kempson is regarded as among the best and perhaps the only woman artist of Nineteenth Century America to specialize in landscapes. It’s a bio undergirded by the observation made by William Gerdts in his exhibition catalog, Women Artists of America, 1707-1964, in which he wrote of her rarity: “It is perhaps not surprising to find so few women landscapists, since the rigors of painting outdoors and the unseemliness of women engaging in this activity during the Victorian era acted as a deterrent.” A year after her first husband’s death in 1876, Julie married Peter Kempson and moved to Metuchen, N.J., however, she continued to use the last name “Beers” and sign her works, as in this one, “Julie H. Beers.” Watch for further highlights from this auction in a later review.