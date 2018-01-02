ATLANTA, GA. — A lovely oil on canvas by American artist John Folinsbee (1892-1972) was the top lot at Ahlers & Ogletree’s annual New Year’s estate auction on January 6, when it sold at $165,200 including buyer’s premium. At the January 6 and 7 auction, which featured over 1,100 lots at Ahlers & Ogletree’s Miami Circle showroom, the 1923 “River at New Hope,” came up with a $25/35,000 estimate, but flowed well past that. The 24- by 30-inch painting is listed as number 698 in the artist’s catalogue raisonné, and came with an impeccable provenance and an original letter from the artist to Hugh Richardson at time of purchase in 1924. Watch for a full review in a future issue.