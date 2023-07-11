Richard ‘Dick’ C. Kyllo, Antiques Dealer, 82 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Submitted by the family

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — Richard C. Kyllo passed away peacefully on May 26. Born February 2, 1941, Dick was predeceased by his wife Carol (nee Lancaster), the love of his life; his mother Lucy (nee Coates) and his father Robert. He is survived by his sister Barbara Ardizone of Salisbury, Conn., a nephew, Piero Ardizone of Portland, Ore, as well as countless friends.

Dick grew up in Saddle River, graduated from Ramsey High School and attended Lafayette College and Columbia University.

Dick and his wife Carol owned and managed Grassyfork Fisheries in Saddle River as well as Richard Kyllo Antiques.

Dick was an avid reader, lover of unique cars and NASCAR. He used to drive his cars on the racetrack in Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, where on a few occasions, he drove with his friend Paul Newman. They had become friends through Richard Kyllo Antiques. There is a funny story, an actress living in Connecticut purchased one of Dick’s antiques. Dick and Paul dropped it off, much to her surprise, and afterwards they went to Lime Rock Park to drive the track. He also acquired many collectible cars over the years, and not surprising to those who knew him, he gave several away to friends.

Dick developed a love of antiques from his mother, and he opened the business, Richard Kyllo Antiques. His passion and expertise enabled him to find and restore Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century antique furniture and he was well known and respected in that community.

Dick was a son, brother, uncle, husband and a loyal friend; he was funny, engaging and generous. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

There will be a private service at The Old Stone Church Cemetery in Upper Saddle River. A Memorial gathering will be held at Nellie’s Tavern in Waldwick on July 22, 2 to 4 pm. All family and friends are welcome to come and share stories.