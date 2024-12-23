Revolver Inscribed By Confederate Surgeon Shoots To Top For Heritage

DALLAS — Arms & Armor, Civil War & Militaria, a 695-lot auction conducted by Heritage Auctions on December 9 was highlighted by several early Colt guns, historic family memorabilia, flags, documents and Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) items from the collection of Don Limpert. Claiming the sale’s highest price — $27,500, including buyer’s premium — was a Colt Model 1849 Pocket Percussion Revolver manufactured in 1859. This weapon belonged to Dr Edmund Lewis Massie, a surgeon for the Confederate Army, and its backstrap bore an inscription that read, “Edmund L. Massie, M.D.” The .31 caliber gun had a 4-inch octagonal barrel with a blued and case-hardened finish. Etched on the cylinder was a lively battle scene featuring men and their horses and carriages. Additional results from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.