Review by Tom O’Hara, Photos by Lisa Maughmer

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO – Jenkins’ Springfield Antiques Show & Flea Market Extravaganza in this Ohio city just west of Columbus was a great success July 10-12. Normally conducted on the third weekend of May, but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled to this July weekend on rather short notice, a decision that was ultimately much appreciated by the more than 1,000 exhibitors and many thousands of shoppers. The Jenkins family, father Steve and sons Jon and Jason together with their show manager Janie Murphy, worked tirelessly after receiving approvals in early June from Clark County Fairgrounds, city of Springfield and state officials allowing the show to go forward.

Show spokesperson Jon Jenkins commented after the show, “Oh Boy! Did it work!” He confirmed the results, a great many dealers and huge crowds, but also he reported, “The dealers said they were selling very well, with great antiques, and customers were buying. All the people were really happy to be here with us, and we seemed to be aided by the best possible summer weather, not too hot and no rain.”

Bill and Kay Puchstein are, first and foremost, dealers from Washington Courthouse, Ohio, but also produce shows, including West Palm Beach, Fla., each month. Of course, they have been stymied over the last many months with canceled shows, so they welcomed the opportunity to sell some of their collected inventories and, according to Bill, did well. He was in one of the buildings selling Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century American antique home décor, including several paintings, a few handmade quilts, a set of painted pantry boxes, a burl walnut chair, which he said was quite valuable, another set of six painted chairs and an assortment of small items.

Terry Edgell was new to the show, coming from Lafayette, Ind., with a collection of early advertising, Americana and Nineteenth Century furniture. His sales included, he said, “most of my advertising pieces, and a fine late 1800s rocking horse.”

The show is well known for the painted furniture offered by many dealers. Tom and Kris Bireley, Churubusco, Ind., had several pieces to offer, including a charming two-drawer stand with paint and tiger maple decoration.

Massachusetts exhibitor Mario Pollo was selling his two-over-three chest of drawers in a paint wash coat. He also sold garden relics, more furniture, paintings and a good deal of smalls.

Janie Murphy said, “The show, even though hastily put together as a replacement for the canceled May Extravaganza, was greatly appreciated by the exhibiting dealers as their first opportunity to return to business. Customers came in very large numbers, many thousands, enjoying their time and buying the antiques, home décor, collectibles and, while they were at it, enjoying the food service in a giant tent.”

Jenkins Management has two more Springfield shows on the near horizon, August 15-16 is a regular monthly show, expecting 500-600 dealers, and then September 18-20 will be the firm’s three-day Extravaganza with more than 2,000 exhibitors.

For additional information, www.springfieldantiqueshow.com or 937-325-0053.