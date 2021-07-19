Reproduction Althorp Secretary Achieves Aristocratic Price For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. – A contemporary George II flame mahogany and rosewood veneer secretary or bureau cabinet achieved top-lot status at the July 18 Summer Estates Auction at Ahler’s & Ogletree Auction Gallery when it sold for $11,495, more than twice its estimate. The piece, made by Theodore Alexander after one at Althorp, Lady Diana Spencer’s family home, featured a tooled leather writing surface with the Spencer family crest and 100 drawers, of which 26 are concealed. Bidding on the lot opened at $2,500 but competition between online and phone bidders quickly pushed the price well above its high estimate. It was the highlight of a 576 lot sale of fine and decorative arts that was more than 90 percent sold by lot.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale review will appear in a future issue.