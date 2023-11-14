Renoir Painting Tops At Thomaston Place

THOMASTON, MAINE — The three-day Autumn Majestic sale November 10-12 at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries was led by an Pierre Auguste Renoir’s “Girl With Flowers,” which sold for $78,000. It was one of two paintings which had been brought into the gallery on one of their weekly free appraisal days and had descended in the family of a New York and Edinburgh physician who had acquired it in 1952. Second place honors for the sale went to a diminutive Newport block-front chest of drawers which sold for $62,500, far above the estimate. Also doing well, and sold on the first day, was a large collection of miniature duck carvings by Joseph Lincoln. As the sale’s title implies, the offerings were broad and a full report will follow.