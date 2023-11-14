Renoir Painting Tops At Thomaston Place

Published: November 14, 2023
THOMASTON, MAINE — The three-day Autumn Majestic sale November 10-12 at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries was led by an Pierre Auguste Renoir’s “Girl With Flowers,” which sold for $78,000. It was one of two paintings which had been brought into the gallery on one of their weekly free appraisal days and had descended in the family of a New York and Edinburgh physician who had acquired it in 1952. Second place honors for the sale went to a diminutive Newport block-front chest of drawers which sold for $62,500, far above the estimate. Also doing well, and sold on the first day, was a large collection of miniature duck carvings by Joseph Lincoln. As the sale’s title implies, the offerings were broad and a full report will follow.
Hallowed Outsider Artist Adolf Wolfli Prevails In Slotin’s Masterpiece Auction
November 14, 2023
Mucha’s ‘The Arts’ Personified, On Silk, Leads Posters International Sale
November 14, 2023
Ward Brothers Pintail Hen Brings $84,000 For Guyette & Deeter
November 14, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036