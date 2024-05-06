Remnant Of Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Banknote Nabs Strong Price At Milestone

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — A remnant of a $20 bank note, part of the $200,000 ransom paid in 1971 to skyjacker D.B. Cooper and later found by 8-year-old Brian Ingram, was notable in Milestone Auctions’ May 4 spring discovery military sale, eclipsing its $400/600 estimate to finish at $4,920, including buyer’s premium. Ingram famously discovered three bundles of the decomposing currency in 1980 along the Columbia River while on vacation camping with his family near Vancouver, Wash. The Series 1969 $20 Federal Reserve note fragment came with a PCGS Currency certificate identifying the bill. Note fragments with visible serial numbers were traced to the FBI’s original listing for the random notes. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in a later review.