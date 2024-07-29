Remmey Ship Inscribed Presentation Pitcher Tops Off Crocker Farm’s Summer Auction

SPARKS, MD. — The first lot of Crocker Farm’s Stoneware & Redware Auction that closed July 26-27 was a stoneware presentation pitcher with incised “John Bradleys Growler” and masted ship decoration that had been attributed to the Richard C. Remmey Pottery in Philadelphia, circa 1875. The first stoneware piece by the Remmey potters known to Crocker Farm to have ship decoration, it had been estimated at $30/50,000 but sold for $45,000, including buyer’s premium; it was the highest price of the day. Other works by the Remmey potters saw strong results in the 578-lot sale, which was 100 percent sold. A future issue will feature a more extensive review of this sale.