Remington’s Cowboy Wrangles Fontaine’s Top Price - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — “The Broncho Buster” by Frederic Remington (American, 1861-1909) led Fontaine’s Auction’s September 27-28 Fine & Decorative Arts sale. Auctioneer and owner, John Fontaine shared, “It was a two-day, 1,000-lot sale, and all categories were really, really strong. Even furniture did very well, above over expectations, and lighting was great.” The top lot, a bronze sculpture of a cowboy on a bucking horse, was marked “Cast by the Henry-Bonnard Bronze Co. Founders N.Y. 1899” and “Copyrighted by Frederic Remington 1895,” numbered “58” and measured 24 inches high by 20¼ inches wide by 11¾ inches deep. The cowboy sculpture was taken to $400,000, including buyer’s premium, and, according to catalog notes, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg, N.Y. An upcoming issue will feature additional results from the auction.